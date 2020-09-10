Pedestrian struck, killed at I-20 exit ramp near downtown

A man walking on the shoulder of the I-20 West exit ramp for I-75/85 South was hit by a car and killed Thursday afternoon, temporarily shutting down the busy interchange in Atlanta.
Just after 3 p.m. a Honda CRV failed to maintain its lane, striking the pedestrian and the concrete barrier wall, Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman Franka Young said. Based on the preliminary investigation, Young said the man may have been homeless.
GSP troopers shut down the exit ramp while they investigated the crash. The ramp remained shut down around 5:30 p.m., though the only one lane was affected, Young said.
Georgia Department of Transportation traffic cameras did not show major delays as a result of the accident.
The crash is being investigated by the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team. The man’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin.
It was not immediately known when the ramp would be reopened or if charges would be filed.
The pedestrian fatality was not the first death this year in the area of the same homeless camp.
A woman was stabbed to death at a camp beneath the I-20 overpass near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Pryor Street on May 15, AJC.com previously reported. George M. Washington Jr., the man suspected in the stabbing, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. He remains in the Fulton County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
