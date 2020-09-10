Pedestrian struck, killed at I-20 exit ramp near downtown

The crash is being investigated by the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team. The man’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

It was not immediately known when the ramp would be reopened or if charges would be filed.

The pedestrian fatality was not the first death this year in the area of the same homeless camp.

A woman was stabbed to death at a camp beneath the I-20 overpass near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Pryor Street on May 15, AJC.com previously reported. George M. Washington Jr., the man suspected in the stabbing, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. He remains in the Fulton County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

