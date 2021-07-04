Peachtree Road Race Updates: The first mile is the hardest

Hello Peachtree runners! How are we feeling?

Every race has its hardest mile. For the Peachtree Road Race, it may be that steep slog up Cardiac Hill, or the last sweaty stretch before Piedmont Park. Maybe it’s when the “Let’s do this!” adrenaline wears off and and the “This feels great!” endorphins haven’t kicked in.

I say the first mile is the hardest because it doesn’t begin at the start line. It begins right now, with training and planning, and it doesn’t end until you hit the pavement on July 4.

RACE COUNTDOWN: 76 DAYS

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

That’s nearly 11 weeks from today, Saturday, April 19. What can you achieve in that time?

Today we’ll get some tips from an Atlanta Track Club expert and get you set with all the motivation you need to make this the best race ever.

MUST-KNOW INFO

⏱️ Registration is open until April 30. There’s still time to cajole your friends into joining you! Sign up here.

🤞🏽 Lottery results will be out in May: Atlanta Track Club members are guaranteed a spot in the race (and a discounted entry fee). Yes, you can still join! Selections for non-members will be announced the week of May 5.

👕 T-shirt contest voting is CLOSED: Thank you to the thousands of people who voted for the next iconic Peachtree Road Race design! Now we’re all left guessing until race day. (More on that later.)

📱 Get the app: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app is the destination for all your Peachtree needs, including race day tracking and access to exclusive perks. You’ll also be supporting local journalism in our fair city, which is a nice dose of karma. Download here for Apple or Google Play.

🎆 Fireworks are back! Fireworks will light up the Buckhead sky on July 3 to celebrate the 56th running, and Peachtree racers and guests can get some of the best views. More info as we get closer to race day.

TRAINING SPOTLIGHT: DON’T FORGET YOUR BUTT

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

We usually think about race training in terms of distance, speed and endurance. It makes sense! But there’s another component that’s just as important: Strength. We have about two-and-a-half months left before race day, so there’s plenty of time to add some strength training into your routine.

If you only focus on one muscle group, make it a big and powerful one. Your glutes get you places, literally. They support your legs and thighs and help you keep good posture on the go.

No need to complicate it, either. Fitness experts say squats and lunges are a very effective way to whip your butt into shape without any equipment.

🍑 Read more race training tips here.

PLUS: Do you know if you’re getting enough protein? You need a surprising amount.

ASK AN EXPERT

Credit: Courtesy Atlanta Track Club Credit: Courtesy Atlanta Track Club

Blisters? Footwear problems? Tempo anxiety? Gnarly body mysteries too embarrassing to bring up in person? We got you.

The Atlanta Track Club’s Head Coach of In-Training Bob Wells is here to help. Send me your questions for him, and get answers from one of Atlanta’s foremost running experts.

Q: How long does it take to break in new running shoes? Should I wear the new shoes I get at the expo to the race?

A: This is totally one of those “it depends” questions. Some running shoes are race ready out of the box while others take a few runs to start feeling that run-ready vibe.

Much of this has to do with the materials used to manufacture the shoes, particularly the midsole foam. Some foams are firmer and a little less forgiving during those first few runs while others are super plush out of the box.

When it comes to the shoes you wear on race day, we runners follow a tried and true principle — nothing new on race day. Yes, that applies to the race ready shoes I mentioned above. How so? You never know how you’re going to respond to a running shoe until you run in it. Same applies to apparel, gear, nutrition, hydration; all the things. NOTHING NEW ON RACE DAY.

Q: It’s the middle of April. Is it too late to start training for a 10k in July?

A: HECK NO! In fact, the training program I manage and coach for — Atlanta Track Club 2025 In-Training for Peachtree — starts Monday, April 21.

Ten to 11 weeks is plenty of time to prepare for a 10K (6.2 miles) road race, and no one knows Peachtree like Atlanta Track Club. With multiple training locations throughout our beautiful city and a team of coaches who are the best of the best, you won’t find a more energetic, more knowledgeable, more loving training community. If you want to CRUSH your Peachtree goal, train with In-Training. BOOM!

Thanks, Bob! Love his energy. Remember to send me your questions! If you don’t, I’ll make him answer all of my personal questions for the next few months and we’ll get a lot of blister discourse.

WAIT, WHAT ABOUT THOSE T-SHIRTS AGAIN?

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

Veteran Peachtree runners know it’s all about the finisher shirt. What will the design be? What about the color? How will it capture the vibe of this year’s event?

All of that has been decided. And we won’t know about it until the first runners cross the finish line.

Y’all. None of us at the AJC even know what design was chosen, or anything. This is TOP SECRET information.

🍑 DID YOU KNOW? The Peachtree Road Race’s T-shirt contest tradition kind of happened by accident.

It all started with the 25th anniversary of the race. By that time, the finisher’s shirt had already become a status symbol.

But that year, people hated the design so much they barely came short of yelling with pitchforks outside the ATC offices.

Julia Emmons, the executive director of Atlanta Track Club, decided she was tired of designing the shirts and turned the privilege over to the public.

I know it’s a pain to watch videos from newsletters sometimes, but this one, featuring Natalie Cabanas, ATC’s marketing and communications director, is so good. The nostalgia! The artistry! I guarantee you’d run a thousand miles for this finisher shirt collection.

(I’ll be honest, I think the 25th anniversary shirt everyone hated actually rules.)

WATCH: The history of the Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest.

UPCOMING RACE EVENTS

Atlanta Track Club races:

May 10: Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 4 Miler

Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 4 Miler May 31: Braves Country 5K & Dash (this is one of my favorite ATC races)

👟 More info and signup links here.

Want a run buddy or 10? Check out some group runs and run clubs!

Beltline Run/Walk Club : Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you, and show up!

: Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you, and show up! Community group runs around the city: These events are hosted by organizations outside of the Atlanta Track Club, and there’s bound to be an event near you!

COOL-DOWN

The only joy in the world is to begin. It is good to be alive because living is beginning, always, every moment. - Cesare Pavese (1908 - 1950), Italian novelist and poet

See you next time!