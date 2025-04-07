Protein plays an important role in whole body health. It aids in processes such as carrying oxygen through the body, producing antibodies to ward off infections and helping organs function properly. With age, it’s imperative to continue to eat a diet high in protein.

“Eating enough protein daily is necessary to maintain muscle mass and strength,” said Dr. Cecil Bennett of Newnan Family Medicine in Newnan. “Without consuming enough protein daily, muscles atrophy or shrink, and our energy and strength levels drop.”

A drop in energy level is one of the first noticeable signs of protein deficiency.

“One of the common first signs of protein deficiency is brittle hair and nails,” said Dr. Jodine Sejour Donatien, market chief medical officer at CenterWell Senior Primary Care, which has eight Atlanta-area locations. “Another symptom we see often is patients feeling weak or hungry, which makes sense as protein supplies energy to the body.”

Additional symptoms include muscle weakness because of atrophy, getting sick often — protein boosts the immune system — and weakened bones that could lead to fractures, Sejour Donatien said.

For adults 55 and older, having enough protein goes beyond the normal bodily functions it serves.

“Besides what I mentioned earlier, the brain needs protein for building healthy tissue and neurons, as well as to maintain mental cognition and information processing as we get older,” Bennett said. “Low protein intake has been linked to increased risk of Alzheimer’s dementia.”

Protein’s role in healing as well as building and repairing cells and body tissue also is important for older adults.

“This is especially important for seniors, as it can help them heal from surgery, injury or illness, maintain healthy vision, and balance their hormones and digestive enzymes,” Sejour Donatien said.

Adding protein to your diet

Most people are aware of high-protein foods. These include lean meats, chicken, turkey, eggs, fish, low fat milk, cheese and nuts. Other sources of protein include seeds, legumes, such as beans, peas and lentils; grains like wheat, rice and corn, and tofu. Processed meats such as sausage, cold cuts and bacon do provide protein, but should be included less often than lean meats and poultry.

However, not everyone likes all high-protein foods; it’s important to find those you like, so you have a higher likelihood of including them in your diet.

“My advice is to start by making a list of protein-packed foods and then identify several that you like to eat and incorporate them into your diet,” Sejour Donatien said.

How much protein do I need?

As with all things, there’s not a one-size-fits-all answer to how much protein you need.

“Research indicates that older adults cannot use protein as easily as younger people, which means their bodies may need more protein, but the exact amount depends on factors like weight, activity level and health conditions,” Sejour Donatien said. “Seniors should talk to their doctor about how much protein is right for their health needs.”

When speaking with a doctor, patients should be sure to mention any supplements or medications they take that could affect how much protein they need. Furthermore, while protein is essential to whole-body health, too much could have an adverse effect.

“The body can only process a certain amount of protein in our diets daily,” Bennett said. “Excess protein can be stored as fat and be harmful to the kidneys, cause kidney stones and decrease renal function.”