Peachtree Road Race Updates: Little aches and pains

Hello Peachtree runners!

Today, Wednesday April 30, is the LAST DAY to register for your spot in the race! Atlanta Track Club members are guaranteed a spot, and everyone else gets to wait with bated breath for lottery results in a few days. Don’t worry, I bet you’ll get in 😉 Register here.

So you’re registered. You’ve got your training plan, or you’ve joined the ATC’s fantastic In-Training Program, led by running expert Bob Wells. You’re getting some miles in.

And boy, are you tired. Your feet hurt, you’re aching in embarrassing places, and the spring sunshine is blowing its hot, moist breath right down your neck. It’s OK! You have license to moan. After all, are you really training for a race if you don’t complain a little?

RACE COUNTDOWN: 65 DAYS

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

That’s about two months and a week from today, Wednesday April 30. Plenty of time to shake out whatever’s ailing ya.

Today we’ll address some of those little issues that can stand in between you and a great run.

MUST-KNOW INFO

⏱️ REGISTRATION CLOSES TODAY! Did I say that already? Today! Get on it.

🤞🏽 Lottery results will be out the first week in May: You can still join the Atlanta Track Club today for a guaranteed spot and discounted entry fee.

✅ Make a note: This year’s pre-race expo, where you can pick up your race packet and browse an endless array of running accoutrements (and say hi to your friends at the AJC!), will be held in Lenox Square in Buckhead. I repeat, it will NOT be at the Georgia World Congress Center this year. Plan now to not be confused later.

📱 Get the app: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app is the destination for all your Peachtree needs, including race day tracking and access to exclusive perks. You’ll also be supporting local journalism in our fair city, which is a nice dose of karma. Download here for Apple or Google Play.

TRAINING SPOTLIGHT: CAN YOU TAKE THE HEAT?

Credit: Walter Reeves Credit: Walter Reeves

My father, an active marathoner for many years, was always gamboling around South Florida in preparation for this race or another. One summer, he ran the Long Island Marathon in New York when the weather was unseasonably hot. Brutally hot. Wouldn’t you know, while many others crawled across the finish line, my Miami-based dad clocked a personal best.

Moral of the story: Southern heat and humidity is no joke, especially if you’re visiting from somewhere less armpit-like. July in Atlanta WILL humble (and possibly endanger) you if you don’t prepare.

Think you’re hydrating enough? Think again:

Start hydrating days before a race, NOT just the day of. Keep a water bottle close by so your insides are all supple and refreshed. You and the water bottle are lovers now. Inseparable.

Keep a water bottle close by so your insides are all supple and refreshed. You and the water bottle are lovers now. Inseparable. Avoid caffeine and alcohol before a race. They’re diuretics, meaning they’ll dry you out. They’ll also mess with your energy levels.

They’re diuretics, meaning they’ll dry you out. They’ll also mess with your energy levels. Drink water before you feel thirsty. By the time you feel thirsty, the delicate little orchid that is your body is already parched. You better be sweating, too, or it could be a sign you need a serious hydration check.

🥵 More training tips for racing in the heat, including what NOT to wear and what to NOT eat

SAY HI TO YOUR AJC RUNNING BUDDIES!

We’re not just fans of the Peachtree at the AJC, we’re runners, too! I caught up with two of my AJC colleagues (I know them, they’re cool), who are training for very different PRR experiences.

THE VETERAN: Matt, running his 23rd Peachtree

🍑 Why he loves the Peachtree: “When we first moved here we went out to breakfast July 4 morning. Looking around the restaurant we were seeing a bunch of people wearing their AJC Peachtree T-shirts. I thought it was so cool that Atlanta had this huge event on July 4th. After doing it the first time I was hooked.”

🍑 His advice: “Bring a little cash to pay for Marta to get back home. Also if you are meeting friends or family in the park, agree ahead of time on a location in the park. Try to go back to Peachtree Street and enjoy the race as a spectator.”

THE NEWBIE: Betsy, running her first Peachtree

🍑 Why she’s running her first PRR with her mom: “I have been deeply involved in planning this year’s race. Seeing all of the excitement that is going into planning, there is no one better to share that experience with than my own mom! We have run a few 10Ks together and will be running a half marathon together next month. I’m excited to share this AJC experience with her as well!”

🍑 What she’s nervous about: “Being really hot and potentially having my mom beat me.”

UPCOMING RACE EVENTS

Atlanta Track Club races:

May 10: Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 4 Miler

Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 4 Miler May 31: Braves Country 5K & Dash (this is one of my favorite ATC races)

👟 More info and sign-up links here

Want a run buddy or 10? Check out some group runs and run clubs!

Beltline Run/Walk Club : Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you, and show up!

: Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you, and show up! Community group runs around the city: These events are hosted by organizations outside of the Atlanta Track Club, and there’s bound to be an event near you!

COOL-DOWN

If there is effort, there is always accomplishment - Jigoro Kano, founder of the Japanese martial art of judo, quoted in "Black Belt: Judo Skills and Techniques."

See you next time! Oh, and if you liked this newsletter, you should sign up for A.M. ATL! Our weekday morning newsletter will keep you up to date without the stress.