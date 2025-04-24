Big changes for the Peachtree Expo

The fireworks display will cap an exciting two days of pre-race events. This year, the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix will move from the Georgia World Congress Center to Lenox Square, marking one of the biggest changes in race history. The new expo will be a walkable, multi-day celebration in the heart of Buckhead. Participants will be able to pick up their race numbers, but they’ll also have a chance to explore and take in the excitement leading up to race day.

Peachtree Road between Lenox Parkway and Lenox Road will transform into a pedestrian-only zone from July 2 through July 4, with the iconic start line truss — erected early for the expo — will offer a perfect backdrop for Peachtree selfies.

“Participants want more than a start-to-finish-line experience,” explained Atlanta Track Club CEO and Peachtree Race Director Rich Kenah. “By moving the Expo to Lenox Square, we’re creating a vibrant hub where runners can connect, dine, shop and preview their start before race day. It’s about making Peachtree a full celebration, not just a single morning event.”

The AJC Peachtree Road Race Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix will take place on Wednesday, July 2, and Thursday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Expo offers exclusive shopping, sponsor and community activations and more. The Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior will take place at the venue on the morning of July 3, and features a Mile and 50m Dash for children ages 14 and under. Registration is available here.

Participants are encouraged to make a day of it — attend Peachtree Junior, visit the Expo and pick up their race number, then explore Buckhead before returning for the fireworks show at 9. Visitors can also take advantage of special rates at eight partner hotels in the Lenox area, putting them in the heart of the action and just steps from the starting line for the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4.

Participants get prime spot for fireworks

While the fireworks will be visible throughout Buckhead — and much of Atlanta — the closed pedestrian area will only be open to registered participants and their guests, creating a shared moment of pride and celebration.

“The Peachtree has always been about more than just running—it’s about community, tradition and the shared experience,” said Kenah. “Reintroducing fireworks to Buckhead after nearly a decade not only honors that legacy, it writes a new chapter.”

Registration still open

Registration for the Peachtree Road Race continues through April 30. As always, Atlanta Track Club members are guaranteed a spot (and it’s not too late to join and register), while non-members are entered in the lottery for the remaining spots. Selections and start waves will be announced the week of May 5.

Volunteer registration is also open. Every year, more than 3,000 volunteers get involved behind the scenes of one of the world’s most iconic running events.

Download the AJC News app to stay up to date on all race-related news, including participant tracking information and race day results.