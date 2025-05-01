The “world’s largest 10K race” is approaching its 56th year, and with more than 50,000 runners from all over the world set to compete, the 2025 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race relies on thousands of volunteers to ensure it is safe, exciting and well-organized.

“An event of this scale simply couldn’t happen without the energy, enthusiasm and dedication of thousands of volunteers,” Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said. “Being a Peachtree volunteer is an incredible way to participate in this citywide celebration and help bring the race to life.”

From handing out race T-shirts to directing participants, volunteering allows you to be a part of an annual local tradition and share in the excitement as thousands of runners take to the streets. Plus, while everyone knows about the storied Peachtree finisher’s shirt, many people don’t realize there’s another shirt that’s exclusive to volunteers.