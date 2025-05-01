The “world’s largest 10K race” is approaching its 56th year, and with more than 50,000 runners from all over the world set to compete, the 2025 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race relies on thousands of volunteers to ensure it is safe, exciting and well-organized.
“An event of this scale simply couldn’t happen without the energy, enthusiasm and dedication of thousands of volunteers,” Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said. “Being a Peachtree volunteer is an incredible way to participate in this citywide celebration and help bring the race to life.”
From handing out race T-shirts to directing participants, volunteering allows you to be a part of an annual local tradition and share in the excitement as thousands of runners take to the streets. Plus, while everyone knows about the storied Peachtree finisher’s shirt, many people don’t realize there’s another shirt that’s exclusive to volunteers.
Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Track Club
Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Track Club
The AJC Peachtree Road Race, organized by the Atlanta Track Club, will will be July 4th. The Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior race for young runners will be July 3.
Volunteers are needed on race day as well as for setting up in the days before, as well as for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix, which will be July 2-3 at Lenox Square for the first time this year. To volunteer, simply fill out the track club’s online form. You’ll also be able to see the available opportunities and their duties, as well as how many spots are still available, and you’ll be able to tick off the ones that interest you.
In addition to the exclusive T-shirt, volunteers will receive a Chick-fil-A voucher, a Home Depot apron and other perks. They’ll also be eligible for discounts on Atlanta Track Club merchandise.
Some of the heavy-lifting volunteer opportunities include prerace setup at the Piedmont Park finish area, breakdown and member party setup. Lighter-duty opportunities include working at a water spray point along the course to ensure sprays and sprinklers are activated at the appropriate times, or serving as a parking and traffic control officer or greeter.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Joaquin Lara for Atlanta Track Club
Registration for AJC Peachtree Road Race is open
Runners in Atlanta — and from around the world — can now register for the 2025 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.
Celebrate the AJC Peachtree Road Race with Lenox Square fireworks display
Fireworks will light up the AJC Peachtree Road Race festivities this year on the night before the big race.
Peachtree Street will ban cars but welcome the fun for Sunday block party
A roughly 2.5-mile stretch of Peachtree Street from Midtown to downtown will close to traffic from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Featured
Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year
Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.
Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's bid for World Heritage listing.
Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse
A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.