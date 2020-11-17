Passerby finds smoking body of homicide victim along DeKalb road

A passerby who stopped to investigate smoke on the side of a DeKalb County road discovered a man’s body Tuesday morning, police said.
The body was smoldering when it was spotted along H.F. Shepherd Drive and Lloyd Drive about 2 a.m., according to DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. After stopping and smothering it out, the passerby called 911.
Responding officers determined the unidentified victim, who appeared to be in his early 20s, was shot at least once, Vincent said.
The case is being worked as a homicide. The investigation is “very active” Tuesday, and detectives have not identified a suspect, according to police.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.