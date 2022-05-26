Panel: Rename Georgia military bases after Eisenhower, Moore

Fort Gordon is named after John Gordon, who commanded half of Robert E. Lee’s army. Fort Benning was named after Henry Benning, another Confederate general.

Here are the commission’s seven other recommendations:

∗ Fort Bragg, North Carolina: Rename as Fort Liberty.

∗ Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia: Rename as Fort Walker after Dr. Mary Walker, an American suffragist, Medal of Honor recipient and U.S. Army surgeon who treated wounded Civil War soldiers.

∗ Fort Hood, Texas: Rename as Fort Cavazos after Gen. Richard Cavazos, a Distinguished Service Cross recipient who fought heroically in the Korean and Vietnam wars and who became the first Hispanic Army four-star general.

∗ Fort Lee, Virginia: Rename as Fort Gregg-Adams after Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley. She led the 6888th Central Postal Battalion, the first female African American unit to serve overseas. Gregg served as the Army’s deputy chief of staff for logistics.

∗ Fort Pickett, Virginia: Rename as Fort Barfoot after Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot, who received the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during World War II.

∗ Fort Polk, Louisiana: Rename as Fort Johnson after Sgt. William Henry Johnson, who received the French Croix de Guerre and the Medal of Honor for his heroism in World War I.

∗ Fort Rucker, Alabama: Rename as Fort Novosel after Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael J. Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and veteran of World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars.