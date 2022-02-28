Pandemic needs push Gwinnett to expand health, social services

The new facility will house nonprofits and other agencies the county subsidizes, Hendrickson said. It will serve as an initial point of contact for residents to get consultation on additional resources they might need need.

It’s not yet clear whether the county will build OneStop Gwinnett from the ground up or acquire an existing facility, Hendrickson said.

Another $25 million will expand OneStop Centerville and add space there for some of county’s partner organizations. The Gwinnett health department will give shots and screenings, View Point Health can provide mental health counseling and Head Start classrooms will operate in the expanded space, said Mary Arthur, the program specialist overseeing the facility. A playground will be installed on the lawn.

Caption 022422 Snellville: The Centerville Senior Center is seen on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Snellville. Gwinnett County is expanding its Health and Human Services department and a future expansion will connect the senior center with another building and expansion. "Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com"` Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The county also increased HHS’ operations and staffing budget by more than $368,000, Hendrickson said. Much of the increase will go to pay new “community navigators,” trained social workers who help residents with hunger, health, housing and other emergency needs. The budget increase will also pay stipends to volunteers at overnight warming shelters, a program that expanded this winter.

Hendrickson said the county is hoping to activate a short number, similar to 311 in Atlanta, that people could call for access to social services if they’re unable to visit a OneStop facility or request help online.

Regina Miller, who oversees Gwinnett HHS as the county’s deputy director of community services, expects a groundbreaking next year for the OneStop Centerville expansion.

A future expansion, not yet budgeted, will connect OneStop Centerville to the senior center next door. Many seniors spend long hours at the center, placing them in convenient proximity to the health department and other services that will operate there, Arthur said.

Games of bingo, cards and pool took hold Thursday afternoon at the senior center.

“We come here because we enjoy each other’s company,” said Christine Hallums, 77, over a hand of bid whist with women raging in age from 68 to 91.

Miller hopes the OneStop facilities can eventually remain open around the clock, as police and fire stations do, for people in need.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, is reflect that same kind of service,” she said.