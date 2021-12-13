ajc logo
Gwinnett County introduces ‘navigators’ to help residents in need

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 hours ago

Gwinnett County is introducing “community navigators” to connect residents in need with help from nonprofits and other charitable organizations.

The navigators are part of the OneStop 4 HELP program, which helps residents with needs including hunger, health and housing, according to a news release. Residents can complete assistance request forms at GwinnettOneStop.com. The program helps with employment, food, shelter, legal consultation, mental and behavioral health, substance use, transportation, utilities and other issues.

The navigators identify which groups can best help each resident and provide the appropriate contact information. They talk residents through the process of getting help, assist with applications if necessary and follow up.

They can be reached by phone at 770-822-8850 or email at OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com. According to the county, they can soon be visited in person at the OneStop facilities in Buford, Centerville and Norcross.

“People who need help are often at wit’s end, exhausted or intimidated by the processes necessary to get the help they need,” said Regina Miller, deputy director of Gwinnett’s community services department, in the news release. “Having someone to assist residents through the system will help them get back on their feet again. A little personal help early in the process will pay dividends in the end.”

People or organizations interested in helping offer services can also email OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com for more information.

Alia Malik
Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

