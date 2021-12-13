Gwinnett County introduces ‘navigators’ to help residents in need

The navigators are part of the OneStop 4 HELP program, which helps residents with needs including hunger, health and housing, according to a news release. Residents can complete assistance request forms at GwinnettOneStop.com. The program helps with employment, food, shelter, legal consultation, mental and behavioral health, substance use, transportation, utilities and other issues.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County

The navigators identify which groups can best help each resident and provide the appropriate contact information. They talk residents through the process of getting help, assist with applications if necessary and follow up.