Sexually transmitted disease rates continued to climb even during the pandemic, the CDC reported.In 2020, there were 677,769 cases of gonorrhea reported to the CDC, up from 616,392 in 2019.Cases of congenital syphilis, or syphilis among newborns, increased 235% from 2016 to 2020.In Georgia reported cases of primary and secondary syphilis in women more than doubled.Nationwide, women 15-44 reported a 156% increase in primary and secondary syphilis cases