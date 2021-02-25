Outpacing Congress, Black Lives Matter offers $3 million in COVID relief funds

Some people have already started applying for the money, and at least 300 have been approved, including single parents, community organizers, former convicts, transgender citizens, and the families of people who have died while in police custody or while incarcerated.

After approval, the money is either direct deposited in bank accounts or provided through a prepaid debit card — with no strings attached.

“This came from a collective conversation with BLM leadership that Black folks are being hurt the most financially during the pandemic,” BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors told The Associated Press. “I believe that when you have resources, to hoard them is a disservice to the people who deserve them,” she said.

The Survival Fund is part of the foundation’s 2021 focus on economic justice, particularly as it relates to the ongoing socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 on Black communities.

The fund is being administered by UpTogether, a project of the Family Independence Initiative, which works to disrupt the cycle of poverty through direct investment to low-income families and budding entrepreneurs.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.