If There Is a Queen of Our New Shop It Is Sister Sibley

That sister Sibley lies temporarily on a bed of pain as I write these lines as a guest columnist, is a briar patch of pain for me and her fellow workers. I make haste to say there is nothing critical, or even serious, as we think of the word, in the source of her aches. The doctors so report. And she herself, when speaking of it, said she was suffering chiefly from the boredom of inactivity, and was weary from waking up at night to face those accusing figures which come at such hours to squat on the foot of one's bed and say, "I dare you to do something about me."

For sister Sibley those are the relatively modest accusations of columns not written, of a book not finished, of buttons not sewed on, of floors unswept, of good deeds promised and not done. In effect, she feels herself to be in the dilemma best explained by that part of the Book of Common Prayer, to wit: "We have left undone those things which we ought to have done, and we have done those things which we ought not to have done, and there is no health in us."