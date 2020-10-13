Thomas Byrd’s online memorial service is today; here is how to watch

An online memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. today for Thomas Jefferson Byrd III, the Tony Award-nominated actor who was fatally shot near his home in Southwest Atlanta this month.
The public service will be held on zoom.us with the Meeting ID: 85036454820. Passcode: 815190.
The performer was shot in the back following an argument near his home in Southwest Atlanta, according to police. The authorities have announced up to $10,000 in rewards for help in the case.
Born in Griffin, Byrd, 70, graduated from Morris Brown College, taught elementary school in Atlanta and acted on stage, on TV and in film. He performed in shows led by acclaimed directors Spike Lee and Kenny Leon. Byrd’s Tony nomination for best featured actor in a play came in 2003 for his work in August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” on Broadway.
His family held a public viewing Monday at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary in Atlanta. Nicknamed T-Byrd, he is survived by his son, Thomas IV; five daughters, Aria, Carmen, Kalah, Shannon Byrd-Crossley and Desaree Murden; five grandchildren; and his ex-wife, Veronica Byrd.
Atlanta police are urging people with tips about the shooting to call 404-577-8477.