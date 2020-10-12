Atlanta police found spent rifle rounds near body of Tony Award-nominated actor

Born in Griffin, Byrd, 70, acted on stage, on TV and in film, appearing in shows led by acclaimed directors Spike Lee and Kenny Leon. His Tony nomination for best featured actor in a play came in 2003 for his work in August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” on Broadway. Fellow actors and directors credited Byrd with delivering movingly authentic performances.

Nasser Metcalfe, a longtime friend and actor based in New York, underscored Byrd’s humility.

“I have been around so many other actors who any time there is any kind of a spotlight, any time there is any type of a camera or some attention… many of them just jump up and have to be seen. And Thomas was not like that,” Metcalfe said.

“He just wanted the work to speak for him. And if you appreciated his work, then that was great. But he did not need so much praise an adulation from people in general.”

Lee has started a GoFundMe drive aimed at raising $100,000 for Byrd’s children. Byrd is survived by a son and five daughters. The effort has already exceeded the fundraising goal.