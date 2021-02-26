Oily rags cited as cause of Duluth restaurant fire

Gwinnett County firefighters received the call about the blaze at the Main Street restaurant about 8:30 a.m., according to spokesman Lt. Donald Strother. When they arrived, they could see heavy smoke coming from the top of the structure and decided to enter through the basement. Strother said crews found flames in two separate areas of the restaurant on the first floor and were able to get those under control.

An additional search team cleared the second floor, where a real estate office is housed. At the same time, Duluth police officers helped firefighters evacuate adjacent businesses, while hazmat technicians identified and secured a carbon dioxide leak that had been caused by the fire.