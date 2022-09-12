Officials: Wreckage of fatal Lake Hartwell plane crash stuck 100 feet underwater

Cleveland said he did not expect the plane to be recovered until Tuesday at the earliest due to the unusually complex operation needed to pull the wreckage from the deep-water crash site. Divers from the Georgia State Patrol tried to help the Hart County dive team, but the state agency’s own policies prevent divers from descending below 100 feet, Cleveland said.

The FAA initially described the plane as a single-engine aircraft, but Cleveland said Monday that the Beechcraft B55 is “larger than what people think.” The B55 is a twin-engine plane with a 6-person seating capacity, he said.

Divers working in pitch black conditions could not get the doors to the plane open and were not allowed to “alter” the aircraft, Cleveland said. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board want to preserve the condition of the aircraft for the sake of their investigation, he explained. In addition to the NTSB and local authorities, an insurance company is investigating the crash, he added.

The sheriff said the NTSB has approved raising the plane and county officials are working to find a salvage company that can lift the wreckage from the lakebed without compromising the crash investigation. The salvage contractors would likely use a cable or floats to lift the plane, Cleveland said. Salvage divers will be forced to contend with the extreme depth of the wreckage as well as trees on the lake bottom entangling the aircraft.

