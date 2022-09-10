BreakingNews
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia/South Carolina state line
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia/South Carolina state line

A plane crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia/South Carolina state line, officials said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia/South Carolina state line, officials said.

The incident occurred near the regional airport in Anderson, South Carolina, around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Maria Njoku.

Only the pilot was on board the Beechcraft B55, Njoku said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB in charge of the investigation.

Local media indicated that the Hart County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia also is investigating the crash, but no information was immediately available when contacted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

No further details about the pilot or the pilot’s condition were released.

After investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, the FAA said the agency will release it to the public.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

