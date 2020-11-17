Off-duty Cobb officer critically injured in shooting at Fulton hotel

An off-duty Cobb County police officer was shot Tuesday morning in an apparent robbery at a Fulton County hotel, according to police.
The officer, whose name was not released, was found with a gunshot wound to his neck at the Super Inn on Fulton Industrial Boulevard. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital when Fulton County police responded about 3:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Maureen Smith, the spokeswoman for the Fulton agency.
“He was sent straight to surgery and is in critical but stable condition,” Smith said Tuesday afternoon in an email.
Sgt. Wayne Delk with Cobb County police said the officer appears to have been shot during a robbery. The agency is not investigating since it did not occur in its jurisdiction, he said.
No further information is being released, Smith said, citing the ongoing investigation.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
A gray Dodge Charger was towed from the parking lot of the hotel Tuesday morning. A single bullet hole was visible in the windshield.
Police have not said how the car is related to their investigation.
