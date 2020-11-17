Off-duty Cobb officer critically injured in shooting at Fulton hotel

The officer, whose name was not released, was found with a gunshot wound to his neck at the Super Inn on Fulton Industrial Boulevard. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital when Fulton County police responded about 3:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Maureen Smith, the spokeswoman for the Fulton agency.

“He was sent straight to surgery and is in critical but stable condition,” Smith said Tuesday afternoon in an email.