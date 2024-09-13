SKEETERS, Neal



Neal Skeeters was born on December 7, 1934, in Louisville, Kentucky to Roy and Maxine Skeeters. He came to faith at Beechmont Baptist Church. Neal was a 5-sport letterman with one state championship at Manual HS, where he met his future wife, Patsy Lynn Earls. Upon graduation, he earned a baseball/basketball scholarship to Indiana University, where he graduated with a master's degree. After college, Neal played professional baseball in the Cincinnati Reds organization. After pro baseball, he became the baseball (another state championship) and basketball coach at Manual HS. Once Neal and Pat decided to start their family, he went to work for Equitable Life Insurance, then welcomed Mike and Brad to the family. In 1972, Neal accepted a promotion with Equitable to Atlanta Georgia, where Neal and Pat have resided ever since celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on June 12, 2024.



Neal went to be with the Lord on September 7, 2024. He is survived by his wife, Pat; sons, Mike and Brad. Mike is married to Martha (they have three daughters, Whitney, Amanda and Madison). Brad is married to Lisa (they have two sons, Bennett and Davis). Neal was a loving husband and father who was adored by his grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Neal and Pat's strong faith and family traditions are still honored today.



The family will celebrate his life on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Smoke Rise Baptist Church, 5901 Hugh Howell Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30087. Visitation at 10:00 AM, and Service at 11:00 AM.



