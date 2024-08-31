Seaman, Roland

SEAMAN, Jr., Roland H. "Ted"



Roland H. "Ted" Seaman, Jr., passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2024, peacefully of natural causes, at his home in Alpharetta, GA. He was 94 years old.



A visitation will take place on Sunday, September 1, 2024, beginning at 11:30 AM, followed by a memorial service and a reception, starting at 12:30 PM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Graveside services will follow the reception at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.



Ted was born on July 24, 1930, in Akron, OH, the son of Roland H. Seaman and Helen Marie Michnyak Seaman. He grew up in Akron and, in his high school years, worked for Hower's Department Store. There he was tutored by the business owner, J.J. Bucholzer, who taught Ted everything from maintenance to accounting to selling and buying merchandise. This sparked a life-long interest in retailing.



Ted studied at Ohio State University as part of the Navy ROTC program, then joined the Army and went to Officer Training School. He was introduced to Barbara Ann Gambrel while he was stationed at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, by his commander. They married in June 1953, and were devoted partners for almost 71 years.



After a couple of tries at other professions Ted returned to his first love, retailing, with the J. C. Penney Company, joining them as a management trainee. In January 1954, Ted was transferred to Ashland, KY, and he and Barbara welcomed their first son, Bradley "Brad", there.



Ted took a brief respite from retailing when his brother-in-law offered him a job at his moving company in Rockford, IL. While they were living in Rockford, he and Barbara welcomed their second son, Robert "Bob".



Ted returned to the J. C. Penney Company in 1957, beginning what was to be a 42 year climb to the top ranks of the national retailing giant. Twelve transfers and numerous job titles followed, through the states of Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia. Each time the family packed up and moved, Ted was promoted through the ranks and being rewarded with numerous honors for his achievements. At the end of his career in 1995, Ted was the President of the Southeast Region, the most successful and profitable region of the J. C. Penney Company at the time. Ted continued his association with his workmates post-retirement through the H.C.S.C. Club for retired J. C. Penney executives, chairing its convention in his first year of retirement. They called him "the Energizer Bunny".



Ted's civic activities mirrored his devotion and loyalty to the J. C. Penney Company in many ways. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta and was proud of his perfect attendance over the course of three decades.



He was a board member of many of the most active charities in the Atlanta area, including the Georgia Independent College Association (Lifetime Honorary Trustee), United Way of Metropolitan Atlanta (Chair of the Capital Campaign for 1993), Junior Achievement of Georgia (past Chairman of the Board), Robert W. Woodruff Arts, Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Clark University National Business Association Advisory Board, Junior League of Atlanta Advisory Board (Chairman of the 1998 Festival of Trees), Emory School of Business Administration Management Council, Salvation Army Board of Visitors – Evangeline Booth College, and Chair of the Better Business Bureau of Metropolitan Atlanta. Other board associations included the Archer Center for Retailing (Chair of the Retail Advisory Board), three homeowner's association boards, and the Dunwoody YMCA.



The Mayor of Atlanta, Bill Campbell, declared April 18, 1996, as "Ted Seaman Day," honoring the establishment of the J. C. Penney Golden Rule Award for Volunteerism in the City and its success that led to its expansion throughout the country. As Chair of the 1993 Annual Campaign, Ted received the United Way of Metro Atlanta award for outstanding achievement when the campaign raised the highest dollar and percentage increase of the top 20 nationwide campaigns.



Ted and Barbara were active members of both Peachtree Presbyterian Church and Roswell Presbyterian Church, where Ted was an Elder and committee member. They enjoyed traveling, golf and spending time with family.



Ted is survived by his sister, Sally Heckelman, of Akron, OH; sons, Brad (Susan) Seaman of Snohomish, WA, and Bob (Cindy) Seaman of Sandy Springs, GA; grandchildren, Kim (Danny) Ferretti of West Palm Beach, FL, and Michael Seaman of Winter Garden, FL; step-grandchildren, Anna and Molly Spier of Seattle, WA; and the beloved Gambrel family of his late wife, Barbara.



The family would like to thank Valdene Cover, his personal caregiver, the caregivers at Atria North Point Assisted Living facility and Capstone Hospice for the professional and loving care they provided Ted during his last days.



If you would like to honor Ted's memory, please consider making a charitable donation to Roswell Presbyterian Church (roswellpres.org).





