MASTERSON, Tipton Scott



As a boy, Scott Masterson excelled at soccer, enjoyed playing baseball and basketball and loved being a Boy Scout. He graduated from Ole Miss in 2006, where he majored in political science and economics, was rush chairman for the Deke fraternity, and never tired of talking about the SEC, the Civil War and politics. Entrepreneurial at heart, he tried his hand at commercial real estate, marketing for a marine salvaging company, asset management, real estate development in Panama, and building furniture that he sold online. A serious fall in April 2024, caused a seizure and subdural hematoma followed by several major strokes resulting in his death at Kennestone Hospital on May 25, 2024. Even though he had withdrawn in his last years, many will recall memories of his wonderful sense of humor, generous nature and great stories. He is survived by his mother, Catherine Masterson; his sister, Elizabeth Masterson Gerzetich (Jonathan) and their daughter, Anna, of Germantown, TN; as well as family in Austin, Marietta, and Dallas. He was predeceased by his beloved dad, Tipton Masterson (1993). Scott's ashes will be interred in the family burial plot in Carlton Georgia, near Elberton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com