HODGES, John



John G. Hodges, 58, of Alpharetta, GA, was called home on August 7, 2024. He was a devoted father, son, and brother, a trusted friend, and a faithful servant of God who found a great joy in teaching His word. John's Celebration of Life will be held at St. James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, GA, on August 22, 2024, at 11:00 AM.



