Nation & World News
Nation & World News

From one 14 to another, White Sox great Konerko gets gift from Pope Leo XIV in honor of 2005 title

White Sox great Paul Konerko got a present from one No. 14 to another in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 2005 World Series championship run — a jersey signed by noted Chicago fan Pope Leo XIV
Cardinal Blase Cupich, right, presents former White Sox player Paul Konerko with a jersey signed by Pope Leo XIV during a ceremony honoring the 2005 World Series Champions before a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cardinal Blase Cupich, right, presents former White Sox player Paul Konerko with a jersey signed by Pope Leo XIV during a ceremony honoring the 2005 World Series Champions before a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
34 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox great Paul Konerko got a present from one No. 14 to another in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 2005 World Series championship run — a jersey signed by noted Chicago fan Pope Leo XIV.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago, presented Konerko a jersey with the new pontiff's signature on the back during a ceremony prior to the game against the Cleveland Guardians. It had the six-time All-Star's last name and “Pope Leo” above the No. 14.

Robert Prevost became the first pope from the U.S. in the history of the Catholic Church when he was elected on May 8. The Chicago-born missionary, who took the name Leo XIV, is a White Sox fan.

Prevost attended the 2005 World Series opener against Houston in Chicago. He watched from Section 140, Row 19, Seat 2 as the White Sox beat the Astros 5-3 on the way to a four-game sweep and their first title since 1917.

In May, the team unveiled a graphic installation near the seat paying tribute to Pope Leo and that moment. The pillar artwork features a waving Pope Leo XIV, along with a picture from the TV broadcast of the future pope sitting with good friend Ed Schmit and his grandson, Eddie.

Members of the 2005 team are in Chicago this weekend to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the championship run. The White Sox debuted uniform patches honoring late closer Bobby Jenks, who died last week in Portugal, where he was being treated for stomach cancer. On Friday, the team unveiled a statue of former ace Mark Buehrle.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Cardinal Blase Cupich, right, presents former White Sox player Paul Konerko with a jersey signed by Pope Leo XIV during a ceremony honoring the 2005 World Series Champions before a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cardinal Blase Cupich, right, presents former Chicago White Sox player Paul Konerko with a jersey signed by Pope Leo XIV during a ceremony honoring the 2005 World Series Champions before a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Bobby Jenks looks on during a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Aug. 30, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

Credit: AP

Bobby Jenks, 2-time All-Star closer and World Series champion with the Chicago White Sox, dies at 44

Alonso and Nimmo power Mets to 12-6 win over skidding Yankees in Subway Series

Pope Leo XIV resumes tradition and arrives Castel Gandolfo for vacation to restore 'body and spirit'

The Latest

New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

Yankees All-Star Max Fried forced from start by index finger blister, which caused 4 past IL stints

9m ago

Twins' Byron Buxton hits for the cycle, the first at Target Field since the ballpark opened in 2010

13m ago

Charges dropped against Utah doctor accused of throwing away $28,000 in COVID vaccine doses

18m ago

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.