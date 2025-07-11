Nation & World News
Nation & World News

David Gergen, adviser to four presidents, has died

David Gergen, a veteran of Washington politics and an adviser to four presidents in a career spanning decades in government, academia and media, has died
FILE - David Gergen answers a reporter's question in the briefing room of the White House in Washington on June 7, 1993. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - David Gergen answers a reporter's question in the briefing room of the White House in Washington on June 7, 1993. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
By PATRICK WHITTLE – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

David Gergen, a veteran of Washington politics and an adviser to four presidents in a career spanning decades in government, academia and media, has died. He was 83.

Gergen worked in the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton. Over the years, he served as a speechwriter, communications director and counselor to the president, among other roles.

Dean Jeremy Weinstein of the Harvard Kennedy School, with which Gergen had a long relationship, said Gergen died of a long illness. Gergen “devoted decades of his life to serving those who sought to serve,” said Hannah Riley Bowles, a former co-director of the school's Center for Public Leadership, where Gergen was the founding director.

“David was a principled leader of unmatched character, integrity and kindness, who chose to see goodness in every person he met," Riley Bowles said.

Al Gore, who served as Clinton's vice president, posted on X, “Of the countless ways that David Gergen contributed to our great country, what I will remember him for most was his kindness to everyone he worked with, his sound judgment, and his devotion to doing good in the world.”

David Richmond Gergen was born in North Carolina and graduated from Yale University and the Harvard Law School, according to a biography on the Harvard Kennedy School website. He would go on to receive 27 honorary degrees over the course of his career.

Gergen founded the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School and remained there as professor of public service emeritus until his death, according to the school's website.

After serving in the U.S. Navy in the 1960s, Gergen took his first White House job in 1971, serving as a speechwriting assistant for Nixon. Bipartisanship and collaboration were hallmarks of his long career, said colleagues who paid testimonials on social media Friday.

He was also a media personality who worked as a senior political analyst for CNN. In his 2022 book “Hearts Touched with Fire: How Great Leaders are Made,” he wrote: “Our greatest leaders have emerged from both good times and, more often, challenging ones. … The very finest among them make the difficult calls, that can ultimately alter the course of history.”

A private burial is scheduled for Mount Auburn Cemetery on Monday, said Mark Douglass, director of Douglass Funeral Home in Lexington, Massachusetts. A larger memorial service at Harvard will be held in the coming weeks, Douglass said.

FILE - President Clinton listens to David Gergen during a Rose Garden news conference Saturday, May 29, 1993. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - U.S. News and World Report editor David Gergen talks to reporters about the release of Nicholas Daniloff during a curbside news conference outside the magazine's headquarters in Washington on Sept. 29, 1986. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - David Gergen, who has been named by President Ronald Reagan to be his assistant for communications, stands in the press briefing room in the White House in Washington on June 18, 1981. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - White House Communications Director David Gergen, center, talks to Defense Secretary Les Aspin, left, as Commerce Secretary Ron Brown looks on prior to the start of a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington on Sept. 30, 1993. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - David Gergen, professor of public service and director of the Center for Public Leadership, speaks at the Harvard Kennedy School, Kennedy School's Institute of Politics at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on Dec. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

George Mason University faces investigation in Trump administration's anti-DEI crackdown

Georgia Republican Burt Jones enters the 2026 governor's race by lending himself $10 million

Gavin Newsom swings through South Carolina, where Democrats will play pivotal 2028 nominating role

The Latest

FILE - Paul Njoroge testifies during a House Transportation subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2019, on aviation safety. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Credit: AP

Boeing settles with a man whose family died in a 737 Max crash in Ethiopia

4m ago

Northern Arizona resident dies from plague

16m ago

Authorities say about 200 immigrants were arrested in raids on 2 Southern California farms

16m ago

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.