Graf, David

Mr. David Eugene Graf, Sr., age 85, of Dunwoody, died peacefully in his home Sunday evening, September 1, 2024, after an extended and hard-fought cancer journey. Mr. Graf was born in Pittsburgh, PA, in 1939 to Otto and Anne Hollingsworth Graf. Growing up in Greenfield, PA, Mr. Graf became a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, as is the birthright of all Pittsburghers. He attended Westminster College in Pennsylvania and played on the football team as an offensive lineman, graduating with a bachelor's degree in business. He married Sara Hartman Graf on Thanksgiving day, 1960, and they had one son, David E. Graf, Jr. Following Mr. Graf's career path, the family moved to several cities, including Lancaster, PA, Toms River, NJ, and East Greenwich, RI, where they forged friendships that exist to this day. They settled permanently in Atlanta in 1992. Sara died in 2000. He then married Sherry Maxwell Graf in 2005. They shared many fond memories together, including trips to their favorite vacation spots in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Kiawah Island, SC. He was a fan of any and all sports and never missed his granddaughters' games, from CMLA basketball to Marist lacrosse games and marching band performances. He was an avid golfer at Rivermont Golf Club, enjoying the company of a good foursome as well as working on his own game. David was a prolific reader, loved dogs (and a select few cats) and was deeply loyal to his local haunts: Joey D's, Waffle House, La Parilla, and Chupitos. For over 20 years, he owned and operated Construction Products International, where he made happy customers and enduring friends. He will be remembered most for his gregariousness, his joie de vivre, and his extensive collection of clowns. Mr. Graf was preceded in death by his first wife, Sara Graf; his parents, Otto and Anne Graf; his sister, Geraldine "GiGi" Knoebel; and his grandson, Patrick David Graf. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Sherry Graf of Dunwoody, GA; his son, David Graf Jr. (Deirdre) of Johns Island, SC; his brother, Otto Graf (Kathy) of Mt. Lebanon, PA; two granddaughters, Meghan Graf of Denver, CO and Bridget Graf of Atlanta, GA; two step-sons, Jarrett Maxwell (Delores) of Oklahoma City, OK and Clayton Maxwell (Lena) of Edmond, OK; and four step-grandchildren, Zane Maxwell, Nash Maxwell, Amelia Maxwell and Elijah Maxwell. Memorial Services will be held Monday, September 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM at Fischer Funeral Care at 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA, 30341. The family will receive guests for a time of visitation from 11:00 AM until the hour of the service. A graveside service will follow at Arlington Memorial Park at 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA, 30328. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to: Sara Graf Teacher Endowment Fund at Our Lady of the Assumption School at https://www.olaschool.org/giving/annual-fund/. Fischer Funeral Care of Atlanta are in charge of arrangements.



