Obituaries

Fields, Donnis

1 hour ago

FIELDS, Donnis Edward

Donnis Edward Fields, age 102, of Hiram, Georgia, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2024. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, with Dr. Richard Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, from 9:00 am until 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. Condolences and online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta

2480 Macland Road

Marietta, GA

30064

https://www.westcobbfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Juneteenth at Oakland Cemetery celebrates pioneering Black Atlantans

Credit: ajc staff

Georgia poultry industry icon Abit Massey dies

Credit: Marietta Fire Department

Several people displaced, rooms gutted due to Marietta hotel fire

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: CITY OF COLLEGE PARK

College Park drops Six West residential developer
The Latest
Huckabee, Arthur
1h ago
Nacon, Robert
1h ago
Pettey, Joanne
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Thomas Wheatley

RIP, original World of Coca-Cola
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.