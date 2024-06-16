FIELDS, Donnis Edward



Donnis Edward Fields, age 102, of Hiram, Georgia, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2024. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, with Dr. Richard Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, from 9:00 am until 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. Condolences and online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.



