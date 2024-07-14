Denney, Anita

DENNEY (Brooks), Anita



Anita Brooks Denney, 89, died peacefully at her Sky Valley, GA, home on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Hampton Sterlyn Denney; and her parents, Thelma and Cecil Brooks.



Affectionately known as Nita, she was born and raised in the Lakewood Heights area of Atlanta. She was a graduate of Fulton High School and attended Auburn University, where she was a member of Phi Mu Fraternity. She married Sterlyn in 1956 and raised their three daughters in Morrow, GA.



Anita was known for her kindness, compassion, unstoppable energy, and sense of adventure. She loved life with family and friends. She traveled the world and cheered on her Braves. She was a fantastic cook, loved wine, laughed often, and took much joy in the lives of others.



Anita is survived by her daughters, Lisa Dempster (Hazen), Sharon Lobel (Bob), Shan Willoughby (Chris); granddaughters, Sarah Dempster, Katie Valdés (Nic), Amy; sister-in-law, Sandra Clements (Jerry); niece, Pamela Harrison (Bob); nephew, Michael Humphrey (Veronica); and her furry companion, Sam.



Her service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 1 PM in the Kellett Chapel at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd., NW, Atlanta. Internment at Georgia National Cemetery will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to donate in her memory to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia (foodbanknega.org) or to FAITH (faith-inc.org).



