Debrot, Karen

Karen Florence Debrot, born April 3, 1961, in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away September 6, 2024, in Atlanta, GA.



Karen was the cherished daughter of Marion Minna Debrot and Adolphe Debrot (Curaçao), both of whom have predeceased her.



Karen earned her Doctorate in Public Health from the University of Texas at Houston, where she also completed her Master's in Public Health. Her journey began with a Master's in Clinical Nutrition from Cornell University. Her career spanned significant roles starting in 1988 as a Clinical Dietitian in Texas to program evaluation in 1999 when awarded a fellowship with the American Cancer Society. Karen then joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2004 and retired in 2014. After leaving CDC, Karen supported CDC as a contractor with the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (2016 – 2023). She also was Adjunct Faculty at Northern Illinois University (NIU) (2015 – 2023), where she shaped the next generation of public health professionals through her innovative online courses.



Beyond her professional life, Karen was known for her passionate hobbies and interests. She was an avid calligrapher and photographer, with a particular love for birds and flowers.



Karen will be deeply missed by her friends, colleagues, and all who were touched by her warmth and dedication. Her memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her.





