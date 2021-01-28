Coretta Scott King: A journey uniquely her own

A theme of strength ran through the eulogies, as it had run through her life. She was “born of flesh, but destined to become iron,” in poet Maya Angelou’s words.

“My wife,” the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote years ago, “was always stronger than I was.”

But as former President Bill Clinton pointed out, she was more than an icon. “I don’t want us to forget that there’s a woman in there, a real woman who loved and breathed and got angry and got hurt.”

If Tuesday was a day for reflection, it was also a day for rallying, for looking forward as well as back. “We owe something so that this gathering is not just another footnote on the pages of history,” Angelou said. “I want to see a better world. I want to see kindness and justice.”

