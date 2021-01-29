AJC logo
    • Remembering Coretta Scott King

    The wife of Martin Luther King Jr. died Jan. 30, 2006
    04/04/2018 -- Atlanta, GA - Dexter King, Martin Luther King III and Bernice King are joined by their family as they lay a wreath on the grave of their parents crypt outside of the King Center in Atlanta, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. It was 50 years ago today that King was assassinated at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis. ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM
    News
    Martin Luther King III reflects on the life and legacy of his mother
    This Week in Black History, Coretta Scott King (Warren K. Leffler / Library of Congress)
    News| 3h ago
    Keeping Coretta Scott King’s legacy alive, 15 years later
    Black History: Couples of the Civil Rights Movement
    Life
    29 reasons to celebrate Black History Month: No. 14 Civil Rights Couples
    A sketch of the hearse for Coretta Scott King made on Feb. 4, 2006, several days before her funeral, by AJC artist Walter Cumming, who covered the event live with his sketchbook.
    Obituaries
    Coretta Scott King: A journey uniquely her own
    Coretta Scott King was born on April 27, 1927 and died on Jan. 30, 2006. Here are some moments from her life. (RICH ADDICKS/AJC staff)
    Obituaries
    Portrait of dignity: Coretta Scott King, 1927-2006
    A Timeline of the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    Life
    Bernice King urges celebration of mom Coretta Scott King on MLK Day
    The widow of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. died Jan. 30, 2006. This photo is from her funeral on Feb. 7, 2006 and shows the funeral program. The service was held at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.
    Obituaries
    ‘Good night, my sister’: Coretta Scott King's funeral in 2006
    060204. ATLANTA. Day one of the events honoring Coretta Scott King, wife of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who died in Mexico earlier this week. The day started at the Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home in the West Wnd, where a horse drawn carriage transported King's casket north along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd, then east on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, ending at the State Capitol, where her body was placed in the rotunda for public viewing. Pictured is an honor guard with King's casket, on the steps of the Capitol. RICH ADDICKS/STAFF
    Obituaries
    Historians, friend record key moments in her life and her role in the movement
    ATLANTA, GA. - Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter (left) chats with Coretta Scott King (right) following ceremonies marking the 20th anniversary of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic site and Preservation District on Auburn Ave. in Atlanta. Former U.S. Jimmy Carter was keynote speaker during the public ceremony. (CATHY SEITH/AJC FILE PHOTO)
    Obituaries
    A Place in History: Will she be remembered as ‘MLK’s widow’ or for her work after his...
    Four U.S. presidents and a U.S. senator attended the funeral service for Coretta Scott King, wife of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Feb. 6, 2006. From left President George W. Bush, First Lady Laura Bush, Bill Clinton, Sen. Hillary Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn.
    Obituaries
    Yielding to the spirit: Scripted service erupts into spontaneous moments
