Photos: Coretta Scott King through the years

This family photo of the King family, made in 1963 shows from left, Martin Luther King III, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King, Dexter on her lap and daughter Yolanda.

During the Civil Rights Movement, Coretta Scott King was known publicly as the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr's wife, but those close the the Movement knew she was much more than that. In this photo from 1964, Coretta carries daughter Bernice, while taking a Sunday stroll in Atlanta with Martin Luther King, Jr., father-in-law Martin Luther King, Sr., son Dexter, sister-in-law Christine King Farris, son Martin Luther King III and daughter Yolanda.

Coretta often accompanied her husband in civil rights marches. In this 1966 march, John Lewis, (far right), Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (third from right), his wife Coretta Scott King, Ralph David Abernathy (second left), lead protestors from Atlanta University to the Georgia state Capitol.

In the mid-1960s, Coretta Scott King gave a series of 'Freedom Concerts' to benefit the Civil Rights Movement.

Coretta and Martin pose for a portrait at home in Atlanta, March, 1968. Martin would be assassinated only weeks later.

Coretta Scott King and her daughter Bernice, 5, are shown April 9, 1968, attending the funeral of her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in Atlanta, in this Pulitzer-prize winning file photograph taken by Moneta J. Sleet, Jr., the first African-American to win a Pulitzer Prize for photography.

Coretta Scott King, widow of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is seen at her home in Atlanta, Ga., in May 28, 1968, one month after the assassination of her husband. She turned a life shattered by her husband's assassination into one devoted to enshrining his legacy of human rights and equality.

In this photo from the 1980s, Bernard LaFayette (left), Coretta Scott King and Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson speak at a press conference concerning the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change building on Auburn Avenue.

As part of Atlanta's bid to host the Olympics, Coretta Scott King in April, 1990, showed members of the International Olympic Committee the medals in which her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King won during his life time. The IOC awarded the bid to Atlanta the following September.

Coretta Scott King carried the Olympic torch Friday, July 19, 1996 prior to the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. King carried the torch, then passed it to her son Dexter in front of King Chapel at Morehouse College. The opening ceremonies of the Games were held that night.

Coretta Scott King speaks at a commemorative service honoring her late husband at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 20, 1997. Coretta was instrumental in getting Martin Luther King Day accepted as a national holiday.

In this 2005 photo, a four-year old admirer shakes the hand of Coretta Scott King during a book signing session held at the King Center Sunday afternoon. Late into life, Coretta continued to be the public face of the King family and the keeper of her husband's legacy.

Coretta Scott King gets a standing ovation as she makes a surprise appearance at the Salute To Greatness Awards Dinner Saturday, Jan. 14, 2006. A stroke the previous August had rendered her unable to speak. It was her last public appearance before her death the next month.

A portrait of Coretta Scott King sits in the Capitol rotunda behind black curtains on Feb. 3, 2006 in preparations for her body to lie in state Saturday.

