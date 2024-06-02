Cardinell, Jennifer

CARDINELL (Moore),



Jennifer Lynn "Jenn"



Jennifer Lynn Moore Cardinell passed away peacefully on May 15, 2024, at the age of 69, surrounded by her family. She fought a battle with anaplastic cancer. Jenn was a beacon of love, Kindness, and generosity. She carried many titles: businesswoman, award-winning photographer, loving mother, adored grandmother, animal whisperer, and friend.



Jenn was born March 16, 1955, in Corry, PA, to the late Robert Borden Moore and Martha Elston Moore. Jenn graduated from Corry Area High School in 1973 and earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Guilford College in 1977. During a 30-year international business career, Jenn managed marketing and product development for companies such as Control Data, Charter Medical, ClosetMaid, and International Greetings USA.



16 years ago, she left the corporate world to pursue photography, specializing in wildlife and fine art. Jenn was an active member of the Atlanta photography community including A2D Photography Group, Atlanta Photography Society, Southeastern Photography Society, Roswell Photographic Society, Lilburn Arts Alliance, Cobb Arts Alliance, and Georgia Nature Photographers Association.



Jenn is survived by her husband of 12 years, Thomas Rogers of Lilburn, GA; daughter, Chrissy (Cardinell) Garton and son-in-law, Craig Garton of New York, NY; granddaughters, Brynn and Cameron Garton; sister, Linda Bauer of Franklin, TN; and brother, Robert Moore of New Canaan, CT.



A memorial celebration will honor Jenn's life at the Booth Museum in Cartersville, Georgia on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Condolences at: https://everloved.com/life-of/jennifer-cardinell/.



