NY developer Tishman Speyer to buy West End mall

The New York company behind Rockefeller Center has agreed to buy the Mall West End in southwest Atlanta and develop a new office, retail and residential complex, according to people familiar with the matter.
Tishman Speyer went under contract on Friday to purchase the property from HT Group, according to people close to the deal. One person said the sales price is eight figures.
The sale is expected to close by the end of May and the developers plan to demolish the existing mall after environmental and zoning work is completed, these people said.
Tishman Speyer’s plans in the West End neighborhood are the latest sign that Atlanta’s emergence as a technology hub and a source of Black tech talent is drawing attention from across the country. The Mall West End is located near the Atlanta University Center campus of historically Black colleges and universities.
Apple is partnering with Southern Company to build a technology center on the campus. Microsoft and Airbnb recently announced expansions in Atlanta as part of a diversity hiring push.
The Mall West End site also benefits from its proximity to the Beltline walking trail.
Elevator City Partners, an Atlanta development company led by Beltline planner Ryan Gravel and investor Donray Von, is part of the group purchasing the property and will be co-developers on the mixed-use project. Gravel and Von had pursued a redevelopment plan for the Mall West End until last year, when a sale agreement was canceled.
In addition to Rockefeller Center, which Tishman Speyer co-owns and manages, the company led the 2009 redevelopment of Yankee Stadium in New York.