Nurse brings COVID rapid tests to Black communities

ICU nurse Paula Richardson feared COVID variants would make it more difficult for Black and low-income communities to get tested.She hit the road, literally, and started doing tests from her 2014 Toyota Camry. .Seven months later, Richardson launched Top Notch Health Solutions, an in-person COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in South DeKalb.Richardson said at the peak of the omicron surge, she and her team were testing upwards of 300 patients a day.The mission resonated with nurse Katrina Henderson, who was looking to give back to her community

