North Point Ministries' campaign for nonprofits raises over $7 million

On Sept. 13, megachurch pastor Andy Stanley asked attendees, if they could, to each donate $39.95 and volunteer at a nonprofit.
On Sunday, Stanley — the founder of North Point Ministries, which has eight churches in metro Atlanta and a network of partners around the globe — released the results from the “Be Rich” 2020 campaign.
Overall, the “generosity” campaign raised more than $7 million and attendees put in in excess of 27,000 volunteers hours at local and global nonprofits.
“Be Rich” was launched 14 years ago as a way to help those who help others.
This year was especially critical as many people have lost their incomes as a result of COVID-19 and the needs for such services as housing and food are greater.
“It’s awesome to see our community respond in such a positive way in terms of giving, but also service,” said Ameera Joe, who directs Alpharetta’s North Point Community Church’s work with nonprofits. “This is a testament that the church is not closed. We are very open and serving our community.”
Of the $7 million or so raised, more than $6 million came from attendees at the eight churches of North Point Ministries and the remaining $1 million came from partner churches.
The amount is expected to grow because two dozen partner churches are launching “Be Rich” campaigns this weekend.
Each Sunday, more than 40,000 people participate in Sunday services with the eight Atlanta area North Point Ministries churches, which include North Point, Browns Bridge Church, Decatur City Church, Buckhead Church, Gwinnett Church Hamilton Mill, Woodstock City Church, Gwinnett Church Sugar Hill and East Cobb Church in Marietta.
The initiative began 14 years ago with three Atlanta-area churches and grew into an international effort that includes 68 churches in 21 states and six nations.
Joe said the project supports education, foster care, homelessness, at-risk children.
Over the 14-year period, attendees have contributed nearly $58 million and served more than 492,000 hours with charities.