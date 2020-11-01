North Point Ministries' campaign for nonprofits raises over $7 million

“It’s awesome to see our community respond in such a positive way in terms of giving, but also service,” said Ameera Joe, who directs Alpharetta’s North Point Community Church’s work with nonprofits. “This is a testament that the church is not closed. We are very open and serving our community.”

Of the $7 million or so raised, more than $6 million came from attendees at the eight churches of North Point Ministries and the remaining $1 million came from partner churches.

Amanda Roper (foreground) and Jennifer Farmer sort clothes at Foster Care Support Foundation in Roswell. This year's “generosity” campaign by North Point Ministries raised more than $7 million and church attendees put in in excess of 27,000 volunteers hours at local and global nonprofits. Contributed photo

The amount is expected to grow because two dozen partner churches are launching “Be Rich” campaigns this weekend.

Each Sunday, more than 40,000 people participate in Sunday services with the eight Atlanta area North Point Ministries churches, which include North Point, Browns Bridge Church, Decatur City Church, Buckhead Church, Gwinnett Church Hamilton Mill, Woodstock City Church, Gwinnett Church Sugar Hill and East Cobb Church in Marietta.

The initiative began 14 years ago with three Atlanta-area churches and grew into an international effort that includes 68 churches in 21 states and six nations.

Joe said the project supports education, foster care, homelessness, at-risk children.

Over the 14-year period, attendees have contributed nearly $58 million and served more than 492,000 hours with charities.