North Georgia teacher charged with having child porn, recording minor

A Dawson County teacher is behind bars after authorities said he had pornographic pictures of children and recorded a minor without their consent.
Ryan Dennis Coker, 38, of Dawsonville, was arrested Tuesday on three counts each of sexual exploitation of a minor and unlawful surveillance, according to Dawson jail records.
Coker is accused of possessing photographs showing minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, Sheriff Jeff Johnson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Johnson also said Coker watched, photographed and recorded an individual “in a private place without the victim’s consent.” Deputies opened an investigation into Coker after a minor came forward with the allegations.
Coker was a business education teacher at Dawson County High School, according to the Dawson County News. He submitted his resignation to the board of education following his arrest Tuesday afternoon, the newspaper reported.
In a statement, the Dawson school board said it was aware of the arrest of a DCHS staff member.
“An investigation is underway and we are cooperating fully with the sheriff’s office,” the statement said.
Coker remains in the Dawson jail without bond.
The incident remains under investigation, Johnson said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at dcsoinfo@dawsoncountysheriff.org.