North Georgia teacher charged with having child porn, recording minor

In a statement, the Dawson school board said it was aware of the arrest of a DCHS staff member.

“An investigation is underway and we are cooperating fully with the sheriff’s office,” the statement said.

Coker remains in the Dawson jail without bond.

The incident remains under investigation, Johnson said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at dcsoinfo@dawsoncountysheriff.org.