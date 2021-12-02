North Georgia man sentenced for running $3M fraud scheme from prison cell

“The use of contraband cellphones by inmates as a tool to continue carrying out crimes from behind the walls of our facilities will not be tolerated,” Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Timothy C. Ward said.

Using the alias and pretending to be a purchasing officer with the biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Young ordered equipment and had it delivered to Ranger in Gordon County, where his family lived, according to the release.

Young contacted six dealers via phone, text and email, and emailed them credit applications, purchase orders, sales contracts and insurance documents as part of the scheme, the news release said. He also emailed a fraudulent AbbVie corporate resolution document and forged the signatures of the company’s corporate officers.

Most equipment dealers caught on to the fraud before shipping the machinery, but Young was able to acquire four pieces of equipment that were worth more than $500,000, the news release said. He would then put the equipment up for sale on Craigslist and used the profit to buy two Chevrolet work trucks.

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office has since recovered all of the stolen equipment.

“We are very pleased that this matter has been brought to a successful conclusion through the combined efforts of our partners in state and federal government, and ourselves,” Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston said. “This was a massive and complex investigation that required the best efforts of all the officers, agents and prosecutors assigned to the case. My congratulations to each investigative agency and to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for all of their hard work.”