Combined Shape Caption

RIP Medical Debt has boomed during the COVID pandemic, freeing patients of medical debt.The nonprofit buys delinquent hospital bills and then simply erases the obligation to repay them.RIP Medical Debt was started by two former debt collectors, Craig Antico and Jerry Ashton. RIP has purchased $6.7 billion in unpaid debt and relieved 3.6 million people of that obligation.Donations — including $1 million from Hawks' Trae Young — are fueling RIP’s expansion