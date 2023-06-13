BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES | No Trump mugshot - but digital fingerprints
No Trump mugshot - but digital fingerprints

36 minutes ago

Donald Trump is not expected to have a mugshot taken when he surrenders to federal authorities in Miami, The Associated Press reported. A spokesman with the U.S. Marshals Service told The AP the former president will forgo a mugshot because enough photos of him already exist in the system.

But Trump will be digitally fingerprinted and have his birthdate and Social Security number taken as part of the booking process.

The Marshal’s Service spokesman said that booking could take place before Trump appears in court or afterward, depending on when he arrives.

