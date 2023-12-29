No other bird flu cases found after South Georgia duck farm outbreak

Avian influenza, particularly the H5N1 strain, has been widespread in wild birds and migratory birds and has infected numerous commercial poultry farming operations, around the U.S. and around the world, spreading like wildfire. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus so far poses little risk to humans and human infections are rare.

State officials said no affected ducks entered the food chain from the operation in Sumter County, which is about 150 miles south of downtown Atlanta. It was the state’s first commercial outbreak in 2023, but the deadly virus had been detected this year in wild birds in Georgia and other states.

The H5N1 virus has not only ravaged wild bird populations globally, but it has devastated populations of turkeys, chickens, penguins, sea lions, minks and other bird and mammal species in recent years, many in the U.S. The virus has been responsible for deaths among commercial waterfowl and nesting bald eagles, primarily in Coastal Georgia.

Since February 2022, HPAI has been confirmed at more than 1,000 farming operations across 47 states, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

“While the risk of HPAI persists, we’re optimistic that with conscientious flock owners, we’ll remain in HPAI free in poultry,” State Veterinarian Dr. Janemarie Hennebelle said in a news release.

Commercial poultry, one of Georgia’s largest industries, has been unaffected by HPAI in recent years. The last cases to affect Georgia’s chicken industry were in 2015. Georgia is the country’s top producer of broiler chickens with a poultry industry worth an estimated $28 billion.

To keep the virus from infecting other commercial birds, experts called on flock owners to be vigilant about reporting suspected cases and maintaining biosecurity protocols for those entering and exiting poultry farms.

Symptoms of HPAI/H5N1 in birds include lethargy, tremors and seizures. Officials say that sick birds should not be handled and all suspected infections should be reported to the state’s Avian Influenza Hotline at 770-766-6850.