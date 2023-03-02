Bird flu threatens bald eagles in Georgia and across North America

The study found that fewer than half of monitored bald eagle nests in six coastal Georgia counties successfully fledged an eaglet in 2022, a rate that’s 30% less than normal. Similar drops in fledging success rates were observed in four Florida counties

The virus that is killing bald eagles is the H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). While H5N1 has been circulating globally for years, cases in the U.S. among wildfowl, songbirds and commercial chicken and turkey flocks began skyrocketing early last year.

More than 58 million wild birds, commercial poultry and birds in backyard flocks have been infected with the virus in the U.S. to date, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Georgia’s commercial poultry industry, the country’s top producer of broiler chickens, has not reported any cases so far connected to the current outbreak, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Still, a spokesperson for the department called the outbreak “concerning,” adding that the department is “continuously monitoring the situation to ensure the highest standards of poultry health.”

The state’s poultry industry continues to test regularly for the virus in conjunction with the Georgia Poultry Laboratory Network (GPLN), the spokesperson said. The GPLN administers roughly 1,100 tests per day and every commercial broiler flock in the state is tested prior to being processed, and commercial breeding and egg laying flocks are also tested at 2–3 month intervals, the agency said.

The virus has also shown the ability to infect wild mammals. Red foxes, coyotes, racoons, seals, opossums and bears have all tested positive for the H5N1 in North America.

For now, the CDC says HPAI poses little risk to humans and infections, while rare, have a high fatality rate. One human case was reported last year in Colorado in a patient involved in culling birds. The patient survived. Hundreds of human infections have occurred in other countries, typically after long periods of unprotected contact with infected birds, the CDC says.

Since 1997, more than 880 people around the world have been infected with the HPAI A(H5N1) virus, according to the CDC, with a case fatality rate of about 50 percent since 1997. From 1997-2003, 20 cases and 7 deaths were reported in Hong Kong, and more than 860 cases reported in 21 countries since November 2003.

Symptoms of H5N1 in birds include lethargy, tremors and seizures. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the public should report to the agency birds that are suspected to be sick or dead. The agency warns that the animals should not be handled.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated with additional information.