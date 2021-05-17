No gas available at nearly half of metro Atlanta’s stations

“I was like, well, I’ll just have to come by on my lunch break,” he said. He was glad to see the station had not run out.

The average price for regular unleaded across the region was $3 a gallon, according to GasBuddy, which depends on reports from consumers. It also notes that some stations that have gas don’t have all grades.

Prices are more than $1 a gallon higher than a year ago, according to AAA. In 2020, gas prices were depressed as the coronavirus pandemic and resulting shutdowns were in full swing.

“Many Americans are so eager to travel, we don’t expect higher gas prices to interfere with their plans,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for the auto club. “We typically find when pump prices increase, travelers look for more free activities or eat out less while on vacation, but still take their planned trips.”

AAA expects more than 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more between May 27 and May 31. That’s a 60% increase from last year, when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording the number in 2000.

In Georgia, more than 1 million residents are expected to take a trip during the holiday weekend, AAA says. That’s a 62% increase from last year.

The Colonial Pipeline runs from East Texas along the Gulf states and up the Atlantic Seaboard to New Jersey — typically carrying nearly half of the East Coast’s fuel. The Alpharetta-based company said it shut down its 5,500 miles of pipelines for five days following a cyberattack discovered on May 7.

Abdul Feta Jamel, who runs a Cobb County business that delivers baked goods and snacks to convenience stores, said he’s made it a point to top off his gas everytime he sees it available.

Friends and family were calling him for tips on where to find the precious liquid, he said.

“Monday and Tuesday last week were crazy,” he said, as drivers jammed gas stations to fill up their tanks and even gas cans to take with them.