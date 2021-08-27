No charges for officer who punched prison inmate, Gwinnett DA says

The incident took place at Phillps State Prison in July, Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said in a news release Friday. The investigation began after the DA’s office learned about a leaked video that showed a physical fight between the officer and an inmate. In the course of the fight, the officer punched the inmate multiple times.

“The investigation encompassed a review of all videos, including the prison footage which recorded the entire event, investigative interviews, touring the facility, and meeting with officials,” Austin-Gatson said.