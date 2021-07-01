No charges for Georgia deputy who fatally shot armed man on porch in 2020

Responding deputies, including Brooks, approached the home and found Maike sitting on his porch, unarmed, the GBI said. The deputies “lawfully ordered Maike to stop and speak with them about the yelling and the gunfire,” according to Cranford.

In the body camera footage, which was reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Brooks can be heard saying that Maike refused an order to get on his knees. Instead, Maike disappeared inside.

The deputies who remained outside the home repeatedly asked Maike to come out, the GBI said. A few minutes later, Maike came back onto the porch with two long guns and sat down. Deputies ordered Maike to drop the weapons, but he refused, keeping one gun in his lap and the other strapped to his shoulder, authorities said.

Maike, who remained seated on the porch, asked the police to leave several times, Cranford said. Without warning, he lifted the gun in his lap, the video shows. Brooks reacted to the sudden movement by firing his gun six times, striking Maike in the head once.

Maike was pronounced dead at Tanner Medical Center, and a toxicology report later revealed his blood alcohol content was .138, Cranford said. The legal DUI limit for blood alcohol content in Georgia is .08.

The GBI turned over its investigation to the DA’s office in February, Cranford said. After reviewing the evidence, he determined the deadly shooting was justified. The case will not be presented to a grand jury and is considered closed, Cranford said.

Maike’s death was one of 44 fatal officer-involved shootings reported by the GBI in 2020 out of 96 total.