Nikki Haley on Trump: ‘We shouldn’t have followed him’

There were even discussions that Haley would replace former Vice President Mike Pence as a running mate this past election season. However, Haley’s take on Trump’s treatment of Pence during the Electoral College count shows her loyalty aligns with the former vice president.

“When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” Haley said. “I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

Friday’s article was not the first time Haley expressed disdain for Trump’s fight to challenge the election results. She told a group of Republican National Committee members that Trump was “badly wrong with his words” at his Jan. 6 rally.

“And it wasn’t just his words,” she added at the time. “His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history.”

Haley explained to Politico that she was aware her speech was not going to garner a “whole bunch of love.” The 49-year-old, who was the first female governor of South Carolina, admitted she was well aware that the love for the former president is “still very strong,” so she suggests her party use his positive influence to galvanize and rehabilitate the party and, furthermore, the country.

“What we need to do is take the good that he built, leave the bad that he did and get back to a place where we can be a good, valuable, effective party. But, at the same time, it’s bigger than the party.”

“I hope our country can come together and figure out how we pull this back,” she added.