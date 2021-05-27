NFL player’s Rolls Royce stolen from Atlanta airport parking lot

Jenkins said he went through the proper channels and contacted Atlanta police.

“However, the airport was in no way, shape or form empathetic, concerned or in shock that something like this could even happen,” Jenkins wrote on social media. “These types of establishments are supposed to provide safety, comfort and, most of all, customer service that is unmatched.”

Jenkins, drafted by the Rams in the second round in 2012, has also played with the Giants and Saints. He signed with the Titans this spring. He played college football at the University of Florida before transferring to the University of North Alabama.

He becomes the latest in a long list of celebrities and public figures to have cars stolen in Atlanta. In many cases, the vehicles were stolen when they were left running or when a key fob was left inside the car while parked, although police did not say whether Jenkins left the keys in his Rolls Royce.

Earlier this week, Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown had his Mercedes-Benz stolen after an event in northwest Atlanta. And earlier this year, actor and rapper Christopher Bridges, better known as Ludacris, had his Mercedes-Benz stolen while he visited an ATM. In both cases, the men left the keys inside their cars while attending to other business.

