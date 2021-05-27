NFL player’s Rolls Royce stolen from Atlanta airport parking lot

NFL star Janoris Jenkins, a cornerback for the Tennessee Titans, returned from a recent trip to find a nasty surprise: His 2016 Rolls Royce Wraith had been stolen from an airport parking lot.
Atlanta police responded to a call about a stolen vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. Jenkins told the officers he had parked his Rolls Royce in the South Economy Lot before boarding a flight May 5.
Investigators placed a lookout on the car and changed its status to “stolen.” They are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the theft.
Later Wednesday night, Jenkins posted to social media about the loss of his car and complained about his treatment by employees of the airport and parking company.
“They gave me the complete runaround!” Jenkins said, adding that he asked to see security footage of his missing vehicle and was told there was footage of the car arriving but no video of it leaving.
Jenkins said he went through the proper channels and contacted Atlanta police.
“However, the airport was in no way, shape or form empathetic, concerned or in shock that something like this could even happen,” Jenkins wrote on social media. “These types of establishments are supposed to provide safety, comfort and, most of all, customer service that is unmatched.”
Jenkins, drafted by the Rams in the second round in 2012, has also played with the Giants and Saints. He signed with the Titans this spring. He played college football at the University of Florida before transferring to the University of North Alabama.
He becomes the latest in a long list of celebrities and public figures to have cars stolen in Atlanta. In many cases, the vehicles were stolen when they were left running or when a key fob was left inside the car while parked, although police did not say whether Jenkins left the keys in his Rolls Royce.
Earlier this week, Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown had his Mercedes-Benz stolen after an event in northwest Atlanta. And earlier this year, actor and rapper Christopher Bridges, better known as Ludacris, had his Mercedes-Benz stolen while he visited an ATM. In both cases, the men left the keys inside their cars while attending to other business.
