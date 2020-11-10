New health clinic opens near Stone Mountain with 9 more coming to metro Atlanta

Residents near Stone Mountain will have another option for their primary healthcare needs.
Chicago-based VillageMD will open 10 new health clinics in the Atlanta area, with the first one opening Tuesday morning near the DeKalb-Gwinnett county line, according to a news release. The clinic, Village Medical, opened at 1805 Parke Plaza Circle, Suite 101 in unincorporated Stone Mountain.
The clinic is the first step VillageMD has taken to expand to the Atlanta healthcare market. The company already operates 25 locations in Houston and seven in Phoenix.
“Our Village Medical clinics offer the best combination of high-tech and high-touch care with experienced physicians," company president Dr. Brent Asplin said. "We’re thrilled to extend our reach and serve the patients in the Atlanta market.”
The clinics offer several physician services, including illness and injury treatment, preventative care and chronic condition management. In addition, Village Medical offers 24/7 access through telehealth and virtual care options, the release said. Same-day appointments and virtual health visits are also available.
Appointments can be scheduled online at www.villagemedical.com/book-an-appointment.