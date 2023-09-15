New details released on Henry County’s largest corporate project

A cold storage developer revealed new details on its planned distribution facility that state leaders said is the largest-ever company investment in Henry County.

NewCold announced last October it would build a $333 million cold storage project in McDonough, roughly 30 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta. The facility, which the company said would employ at least 170 workers, will consist of freezer and refrigeration warehouses for food companies.

A Development of Regional Impact (DRI) filing Friday revealed the facility, which is slated for Midland Industrial Park off Ga. 42, will be built in two phases and will culminate in more than 820,000 square feet of warehouse space. DRIs are required for large projects set to impact multiple jurisdictions. The filing was made to the Atlanta Regional Commission, which will vet the application and analyze how local infrastructure will be affected.

NewCold, which was founded in the Netherlands and has its U.S. operations based in Chicago, estimates that the first phase will include roughly half of the full project build-out. The first phase is expected to open in 2025.

The new facility will be automated with mechatronics and robotics, which are two sectors that Henry County Schools is focusing on for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math development for students, Henry County leaders said when NewCold’s project was announced.

Cold chain logistics and storage has experienced unprecedented demand in recent year because of a surge in online grocery sales, according to real estate services firm CBRE.

Metro Atlanta hosts multiple companies specializing in cold storage facilities, including Sandy Springs-based shipping giant UPS, refrigerated warehouse company Americold Realty Trust and Loganville dry ice equipment maker TOMCO2 Systems. Buckhead startup Envision Cold announced last month it received $500 million in backing to build a portfolio of cold chain logistics facilities across the country.