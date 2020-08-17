New details released after deadly motorcycle crash in Roswell

Roswell police on Monday released new details in a deadly motorcycle crash that shut down a major road for hours Friday night.
According to police, Michael Hurley was traveling north on Alpharetta Highway on his motorcycle shortly before 9 p.m. He was approaching the intersection with Commerce Parkway when a southbound minivan turned into his path while entering an Arby’s parking lot, department spokesman Officer Sean Thompson told AJC.com.
The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the minivan, killing Hurley.
Alpharetta Highway was closed for three hours while police investigated the crash. All lanes reopened just before midnight.
No charges have been filed in the collision, which remains under investigation, Thompson said.
