X

New details released after deadly motorcycle crash in Roswell

A minivan turned into the path of Michael Hurley's motorcycle on Alpharetta Highway on Friday, Roswell police said. The motorcycle hit the minivan, killing Hurley.
A minivan turned into the path of Michael Hurley's motorcycle on Alpharetta Highway on Friday, Roswell police said. The motorcycle hit the minivan, killing Hurley.

News | 23 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Roswell police on Monday released new details in a deadly motorcycle crash that shut down a major road for hours Friday night.

According to police, Michael Hurley was traveling north on Alpharetta Highway on his motorcycle shortly before 9 p.m. He was approaching the intersection with Commerce Parkway when a southbound minivan turned into his path while entering an Arby’s parking lot, department spokesman Officer Sean Thompson told AJC.com.

The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the minivan, killing Hurley.

ExploreRoswell police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle

Alpharetta Highway was closed for three hours while police investigated the crash. All lanes reopened just before midnight.

No charges have been filed in the collision, which remains under investigation, Thompson said.

In other news:

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.